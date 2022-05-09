Iran aims to increase exports to Lebanon: official

Hamed Forouzan made the remarks on Monday in a meeting of the Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare aimed at promotion export of products of subsidiary companies, held at the venue of the ministry in the presence of Lebanese Deputy Minister of Social Affairs and a representative of Jihad al-Bana Mohammad Al-Hajj.

During the meeting, Forouzan pointed to the longstanding history of relations between Iran and Lebanon and high level of economic and political cooperation between the two countries and underscored that Iranian Ministry of Labor has voiced its readiness to develop any kind of trade cooperation with neighboring Lebanon.

Expounding on high capacities and potentials of Iranian Ministry of Labor and economic centers, he said that his ministry is ready to transfer technical knowhow and experience to the Lebanese government and Hezbollah Resistance Movement in the fields of welfare, technical and vocational, insurance and services to retirees, export of products of holding companies and subsidiaries as well as export of digital services of knowledge-based companies.

Setting up a joint business center in Beirut is also being seriously pursued by Iranian Ministry of Labor, the Director-General emphasized.

The Lebanese Deputy Ministry of Social Affairs Abdullah Ahmed, for his part, stated that Iran’s brilliant experiences in this regard can help Lebanon boost its economy as well as removal of social challenges facing the country.

