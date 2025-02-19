  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2025, 1:54 PM

Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran on state visit

Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran on state visit

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, arrived in Tehran earlier on Wednesday on an official visit.

This item is being updated...

News ID 228602

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News