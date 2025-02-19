https://en.mehrnews.com/news/228602/ Feb 19, 2025, 1:54 PM News ID 228602 Politics Politics Feb 19, 2025, 1:54 PM Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran on state visit TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, arrived in Tehran earlier on Wednesday on an official visit. This item is being updated... News ID 228602 کپی شد Related News Emir of Qatar departs for Iran Qatari Emir visit to Iran important opportunity for two sides Ambassador reveals agenda of Qatari Emir visit to Tehran Tags Emir of Qatar Qatar Bilateral Ties Political Talks
