25 giant oil projects to become operational this year

Iranian Oil Ministry is making its utmost effort to complete and put into operation a number of 48 prioritized macro- and semi-finished projects, costing $13 billion, in the oil industry by the end of the current year, the Iranian oil minister Javad Owji said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) in Tehran on Friday, the minister said, “As one of the most prestigious exhibitions in world’s oil industry, Iran’s oil industry exhibition is a platform for interaction of domestic and foreign activists in this field.”

He pointed to the motto of the exhibition entitled “Knowledge-based Oil, Iranian Production, Global Export” and stated that turning oil industry into knowledge-based one and paying attention to domestic manufacturing of oil equipment are the main priority of the Ministry of Oil.

Participation of 23 universities and research centers, more than 100 knowledge-based companies, startups, scientific and technology parks in this edition of the exhibition is a sign of seriousness of the Ministry of Oil in this regard, he underlined.

He then pointed to the motto of the current year named after by Leader entitled “Production: Knowledge-based, job-creating” and said that selection of the motto by the Leader has doubled the responsibility of the ministry to a great extent to realize its objectives.

The Ministry of Oil is seeking to activate the innovation centers in the vicinity of universities and academic centers as well as establishment of knowledge-based companies and startups in the Petroleum Technology Park, the oil minister added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the tough sanctions imposed against the country and stated that confronting sanctions and boosting strong energy diplomacy is one of the priorities of the ministry.

Under the current circumstances, Iranian oil industry is at the forefront of economic battle as well as confronting enemy in this field, Owji added.

MA/5488669