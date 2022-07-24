Iran knowledge-based companies export $836m worth of products

Safari made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Mashad Chamber of Commerce, while saying that the figure was worth $400m in the same period last year, indicating a double increase.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following up on enhancing economic relations with the neighboring, European, and African states as well as Latin America.

Currently, Iran's priority is to increase transit relations with neighboring countries, the diplomat said.

He further noted that the ministry has prioritized all-out cooperation with Afghanistan.

AMK/IRN84831085