Yemen may resume attacks against Israel

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Zionists say that there is a possibility for the resumption of Yemen attacks against the Israeli regime.

An Israeli media, citing Israeli security sources, reported that concerns have risen over the possibility of the Gaza ceasefire deal collapse, adding that the Zionists are preparing themselves for scenarios such as resuming attacks on the Gaza Strip.

They claimed that the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is conducting a deep assessment of the war situation, rebuilding its infrastructure, and recruiting new forces.

If the ceasefire agreement fails and the war in the Gaza Strip resumes, Yemeni forces may resume attacks on the occupied territories, they added.

