Israeli regime strikes southern Lebanon with drone

Israeli drone strike reported in the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, south Lebanon, Al Manar reported on Wednesday.

At least one was killed in the Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, a Press TV report further said about the attack.

Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported that a citizen was martyred in a drone strike that targeted his car in the border town.

The Zionist Israeli regime has violated ceasefire many times. It was announced yesterday that the regime's troops had left south Lebanon and were just remaining in five outpost there.

MNA

