  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2025, 2:34 PM

Israeli regime strikes southern Lebanon with drone

Israeli regime strikes southern Lebanon with drone

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Local media have reported a new Israeli regime's aerial aggression on the south of Lebanon with a drone, resulting in casualties.

Israeli drone strike reported in the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, south Lebanon, Al Manar reported on Wednesday.

At least one was killed in the Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, a Press TV report further said about the attack.

Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported that a citizen was martyred in a drone strike that targeted his car in the border town. 

The Zionist Israeli regime has violated ceasefire many times. It was announced yesterday that the regime's troops had left south Lebanon and were just remaining in five outpost there. 

MNA
 

News ID 228603

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News