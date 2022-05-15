Turkey, Iraq ask for increase in imported gas from Iran

Majid Chegini made the remarks on the sidelines of a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

"We have been in talks with Turkey and they are interested in extending the contract and are requesting an increase in gas import capacity from Iran," Chegini said.

He continued, "Considering the possibilities that exist, we will use our efforts to increase the capacity."

Chegini said also said, "This issue is being discussed in the negotiations, a working group has been formed for this issue, which, while increasing the capacity, will also seek to extend the contract."

The NIGC chairman who is the deputy oil minister as well, further said that the first meeting of the working group will focus on extending the contract.

َAs regards the gas exports to Iraq, he said that Iraq had also requested an extension of the previous contract.

Chegini added that the export contract to Iraq will expire next year while they have requested an extension.

During the recent visit, a working group was set up to extend the contract to look into the matter, the deputy oil minister continued.

The NIGC chairman continued that he will make the necessary efforts to resume the country's gas trade with other countries and the necessary follow-ups will be made for gas exports to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq.

