Iran slams Trump’s Gaza plan as threat to regional security

At the 15th Summit of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf delivered a strong speech against recent US and Israeli actions in Palestine.

The Resistance Front has imposed a strategic defeat on Israel, despite ongoing genocide by the Zionist regime. However, after the Zionists' military and strategic failures in Gaza and Lebanon, the US and Israel are now plotting new political conspiracies to maintain control over the region.

He denounced US President Joe Biden's latest remarks on Gaza, calling them baseless and imperialist, exposing America’s true colonial ambitions in Palestine.

The plan for forced displacement of Palestinians proves the continued violation of human rights by Washington and Tel Aviv, Ghalibaf stressed.

He emphasized that Donald Trump’s so-called "peace plan" is nothing but a modern apartheid system—a project aligned with Israel’s illegitimate interests to erode Palestinian identity and suppress their will for self-determination.

Iran firmly opposes any imposed solution that ignores the will of the Palestinian people and rejects Trump’s plan as a direct threat to regional security and stability, the Iranian parliament speaker underlined.

The future of Palestine will not be dictated by the US or any colonial power—it must be determined solely by the Palestinian people through a fair and democratic process, he noted.

Ghalibaf urged all independent nations and international organizations, especially Asian parliaments, to take a firm stand against this new conspiracy and to actively support Palestinians in both words and actions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf declared that the world needs a new era of peace, security, and multilateralism, calling on Asian states to play a role in this regard.

He also called for stronger economic and trade ties among Asian nations to enhance their global influence.

Iran’s Parliament is committed to fostering sustainable multilateral cooperation across Asia, ensuring that all Asian nations benefit from strengthened partnerships, he concluded.

