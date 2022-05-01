  1. Politics
Ukraine, US FMs discuss $33 bn aid to Kiyv

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba discussed the US government’s request to Congress to authorize additional aid to Kyiv totaling $33 billion.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Blinken and Kuleba discussed the return of US diplomats to Ukraine and the US government’s request to Congress to authorize additional aid to Kyiv totaling $33 billion.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement after the talks, "The Secretary provided an update on plans for US diplomats to return to Ukraine, including initial visits to Lviv this week and plans to return to Kyiv as soon as possible."

According to Ned Price, Blinken and Kuleba also "discussed the Administration’s April 28 request to Congress for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid" to Ukraine.

