Apr 30, 2022, 12:20 PM

US begins to train Ukrainian troops in Germany

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The US has started to train Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery systems and radars at US military installations in Germany, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Friday.

The efforts will build on initial artillery training given to a small number of Ukrainian forces elsewhere, and will also include training on the radar systems and armored vehicles the US recently pledged to Kyiv, press secretary John Kirby told reporters, according to The Hill.

The Florida National Guard will provide “the bulk of the training,” as those forces had been training Ukrainian troops before being moved out of Ukraine ahead of Russia’s special military operation, Kirby said. 

The US is training 100 more Ukrainians on howitzer artillery systems in Europe in a five-day course, according to the Pentagon. Washington has said it will send 90 howitzers total to Ukraine.

Another 15 Ukrainians are being trained on radars for about a week. 

The troops will then return to Ukraine to train other soldiers on how to use the systems. 

In addition, the US is considering the option of doing virtual training with Ukrainians on some defense equipment, Kirby said.  

