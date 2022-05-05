US' Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

"Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms," Price said. "He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning."

Blinken will isolate at home and maintain a "virtual work schedule," the statement added. "He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible."

The top US diplomat was in attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, which US President Joe Biden also attended, but the two haven't seen each other in several days and Biden is not considered a close contact, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

MNA/PR