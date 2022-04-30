Ukrainian warplane shells Russian territory

Russia’s Bryansk Region has sustained yet another attack from Ukraine, the local Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has said, according to Russia Today.

Early on Saturday, local air defenses detected an attempt by a Ukrainian military plane to violate the country’s airspace, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

The aircraft was prevented from making it into Russia, but managed to fire two projectiles, which landed in the village of Zhecha, not far from the two country's shared border with Ukraine, he outlined.

Fatalities and injuries were avoided during the attack, but the facilities of the local oil loading terminal suffered minor damage from shockwaves.

The governor attached images of a large shell crater and damaged buildings in his post, the Russian media also said.

