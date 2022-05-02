Putin, Zelensky to decide on Eastern Ukraine in Turkey

"I will probably have telephone talks with [Vladimir] Putin this week. Our desire is to bring together the presidents of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul or Ankara. Turkey will be the place where decisions about the east of Ukraine will be made. This will occur in Istanbul or Ankara," Erdogan said, cited by CNN Turk TV Channel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not exclude the possibility of the meeting between Putin and Zelensky but noted that it should be duly prepared to bear fruit.

ZZ/PR