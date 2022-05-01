  1. Politics
May 1, 2022, 11:39 AM

Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he had held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Last week, S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine and discussed the types of weapons Ukraine needs.

Blinken and Austin announced that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries.

