Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he had held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Last week, S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine and discussed the types of weapons Ukraine needs.

Blinken and Austin announced that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries.