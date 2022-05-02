  1. World
Two explosions heard in Russia’s Belgorod

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Two powerful blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of Monday morning, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"I woke up to the sound of two powerful explosions half an hour ago. According to the anti-crisis center, there were no reports of casualties or damage. Footage showing flashes in the sky has emerged on social media," he pointed out, TASS reported.

The governor added that the details of the incident would be provided later on Monday.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the Russian Defense Ministry’s facility located in the Belgorod region, about 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The incident left a local resident injured and damaged seven homes.

