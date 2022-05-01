UK to boost its military aid to Ukraine

The UK government will boost the supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement after his talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves," the statement says.

Johnson also assured Zelensky that his government would continue its economic and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

The news comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba also discussed on Saturday discussed the US government’s April 28 request to Congress for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid" to Ukraine.

ZZ/PR