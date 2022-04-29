Iran calls for OIC's action to confront Zionists' aggression

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha, discussed the latest developments in the Islamic world, including Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

In the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat praised the stances of the OIC secretary-general on the issue of Palestine and the efforts of this organization in establishing peace and security in the region and the Muslim world.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed support for the meeting of the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation focusing on the issue of Palestine. He welcomed a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Islamic countries to consult on the latest developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime's crimes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed support for the implementation and continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen and stressed the need to completely lift the humanitarian siege on Yemen.

The Iranian foreign minister also condemned the recent killings and acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and called for more attention from Islamic countries as well as the international community to help resolve the problems of the Afghan people.

In the telephone conversation, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha called the issue of Palestine the top priority of this organization and the Islamic world. He stated that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has always supported Palestine and is pursuing different initiatives to support Palestine and holy Quds, and follow up on the legitimate rights of the people of this country with the support of major Islamic countries.

Hussein Ibrahim Taha also condemned the heinous terrorist acts in Afghanistan, calling them an attempt to divide Muslims.

He added that all the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are aimed at establishing peace and security in the Islamic world and the development and expansion of relations and cooperation among this organization’s member states.

Iranian foreign minister also held another phone talk with Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Thursday on the Palestinian issue.

Condemning the Zionist regime's actions in killing and insulting the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, he called for a serious investigation into the recent crimes of the Zionist regime.

Referring to Lebanon's presence on the front lines of the resistance, he praised the Lebanese people, Resistance and army against the Zionist regime.

He stressed Iran's readiness to develop relations with Lebanon in all aspects, calling Lebanon's role in the Arab world important.

Abdallah Bou Habib, for his part, stressed the importance of developing friendly relations with Iran and expressed hope that after the parliamentary elections, the exchange of diplomatic missions between the two countries would expand.

He strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for the unity of the Islamic world in support of Palestine and the protection of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MNA/5477937