Resistance of Palestinians fully frustrated Zionists

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Saturday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that nowadays, Palestine is going through different days and the exemplary and outstanding resistance of the Palestinian people has frustrated the Zionist regime completely in international arenas.

Lashing out at certain Arab states for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Palestine remains the top priority of the Islamic world.

Referring to the massive turnout of people across the country to commemorate the International Day of Quds, which falls every year on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, Ghalibaf said that Islamic Ummah took to the streets yesterday throughout the world and chanted the slogan "Freedom of Palestine" in showing their solidarity with the Palestinian people against atrocities of the Zionist regime.

With their unity and amity, Muslim people across the world, with their massive turnout in rallies, promised all freedom-seekers in the world that the complete annihilation of the cancerous tumor of the Zionist regime is imminent, he emphasized.

Iranian Parliament Speaker once again emphasized that Islamic Ummah will not compromise for the ideals of the liberation of the holy Al-Quds and by the grace of the Almighty God, the holy Al-Quds in the occupied lands and territories will be liberated with the resistance of the very Palestinian people.

MA/5479121