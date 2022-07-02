Iran's embassy in Baku rejects claims on border closure

In response to public and media questions, the press service of Iran's Embassy in Azerbaijan reported that news of the closure of land borders by Iran is false, Trend reported.

According to the statement, the land, air, and sea borders of Iran have been open to foreign tourists and citizens of neighboring states since November 2021. In particular, Iran's borders with Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are open as well.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is set to pay a visit to Tehran in the coming days at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In addition to meeting his Iranian counterpart, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with other Iranian high-ranking officials including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This will be the first trip of the Azeri top diplomat to Tehran since Raeisi adminstration took office last summer.

Amir-Abdollahian and Bayramov last month held a phone call and discissed Tehran-Baku's political, economic, commercial, consular, and parliamentary ties.

