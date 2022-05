Heading an Azeri high-ranking delegation, Mustafayev on Wednesday held talks with Major General Bagheri in Tehran.

The latest regional developments and the expansion of defense and security relations between Iran and Azerbaijan were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Mustafayev paid a visit to Iran last November and held meetings with Iranian officials including the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

