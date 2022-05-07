Iran Parl. speaker to visit Azerbaijan for ECO meeting

Azerbaijan State News Agency “AZERTAC” said that Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will participate in 3rd Annual Meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which will be held in Azeri capital of Baku on May 17-18.

According to the report, Iranian Parliament Speaker will hold high-profile meeting with senior officials of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Recently, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari on his visit to Azerbaijan Republic on Apr. 26 met and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission Shahin Mustafayev to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in bilateral relations, follow-up of the Joint Economic Commission, implementation of ongoing projects between the two countries, reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues of mutual interests.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also attended the meeting.

MA/FNA14010217000891