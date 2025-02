There were two people on board the ship, they managed to survive, 112 reports, citing a source.

The plane crashed in the vicinity of the village of Novolikeevo in the Kstovsky district. The people on the plane survived, but were seriously injured.

After the incident, the RV-7 pilot contacted the emergency services on his own. According to the pilot, after the crash, his plane caught fire.

Other circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

MNA/