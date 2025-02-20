China Says 'doing its best' to push for negotiations with EU

The bloc voted to increase the tariffs to as much as 45.3% in October after the European Commission - which oversees EU trade policy - launched an anti-subsidy probe into whether Chinese firms benefited from preferential grants and financing as well as land, batteries and raw materials at below market prices, Reuters reported.

"China has been doing its best to push for negotiations with the EU," He Yadong said. "It is hoped that the EU will take notice of the call from industry and promote bilateral investment cooperation through dialogue and consultation."

China launched its own probes last year into imports of some EU products.

He told reporters China's anti-dumping probe into Europe's pork products and anti-subsidy investigation into the 27-strong bloc's dairy trade were still ongoing, when asked how the cases were progressing.

"We will conduct the investigation in an open and transparent manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and World Trade Organization rules," he added.

China's commerce ministry in December decided to extend its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy imports by three months to April 5.

MNA/