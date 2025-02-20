Necessary to establish 'some presence' in North Korea

"I think we should try to strive for a re-establishment of some engagement, some presence by the IAEA in the country (North Korea)," Grossi said at a press conference in Tokyo. In his opinion, such interaction could concern "nuclear safety."

At the same time, Grossi admitted that "this is easier said than done."

"The last time we had an inspection activity or presence there was in 2009, a long time ago," he added, TASS reported.

According to the IAEA chief, Japan and China, as well as other countries, especially those that "sustain the nuclear non-proliferation regime," could assist in this matter.

MNA/PR