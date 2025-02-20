Iran, Afghanistan ink MoU to expand monetary-banking coop.

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin and his Afghan counterpart Noor Ahmad Agha met and held talks in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday to consult on developing and expanding the monetary and banking relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides pointed to the volume of trade-economic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that the development of monetary and banking cooperation is on the agenda in line with boosting and strengthening the economic exchanges between the two countries.

MA/8916239