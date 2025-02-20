9 injured in a landmine explosion in southern Myanmar

The attack carried out by terrorists occurred at around 2:10 p.m. local time on Tuesday, when a light truck carrying civilians was traveling near a village in Tanintharyi township, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured, including one male and eight females, had been sent to Myeik People's Hospital for medical treatment, the report said.

Security forces have since launched mine clearance operations along the route and stepped up security measures to ensure the safety of travelers. They are also working with local communities to enhance security, the report added.

