Pres. Pezeshkian wishes health for Pope Francis

“I wish Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for a respiratory infection, well and pray to the Almighty God for his health and speedy recovery,” Pezeshkian said on his X account early on Thursday.

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs. A follow-up chest CT Scan revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, necessitating additional therapy.

The Vatican pointed out that clinical condition of the 88-year-old Pope “continues to present a complex picture.”

MNA