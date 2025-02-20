  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2025, 12:56 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian wishes health for Pope Francis

Pres. Pezeshkian wishes health for Pope Francis

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has wished Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, a speedy recovery.

“I wish Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for a respiratory infection, well and pray to the Almighty God for his health and speedy recovery,” Pezeshkian said on his X account early on Thursday.

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs. A follow-up chest CT Scan revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, necessitating additional therapy.

The Vatican pointed out that clinical condition of the 88-year-old Pope “continues to present a complex picture.”

MNA

News ID 228633
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News