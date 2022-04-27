Syrian air defenses repel Israeli aggression over Damascus

News sources on early Wednesday reported that the sound of several explosions was heard over the skies of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

A military source told SANA that the Israeli regime launched an air attack from the Tiberias region near the occupied Golan Heights by firing missiles at some areas around Damascus, which the Syrian army's air defenses opposed and most of their missiles were destroyed.

4 Syrian military forces were killed and 3 others were wounded, according to the reports.

An Israeli regime's army official also announced in a tweet that a drone belonging to the regime was downed in Syria, claiming it was doing a routine activity.

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled the Zionists' attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations condemning the attacks and calling for an end to them.

