Iran freestyle wrestlers bag 9 medals at Turkish tournament

The Yaşar Doğu Cup wrestling tournament ended in Turkey's Istanbul on Sunday and the Iranian freestyle wrestling team bagged 9 different medals at the end of the competitions.

As many as 13 Iranian players represented their country in the prestigious Turkish tournament.

Ali Gholizadegan at the 57 kg weight category, Rahman Amouzad at 61 kg, Mohammad Nokhodi at 79 kg, Amir Hossein Firoozpour at 86 kg, Abbas Forootan iat 125 kg collected five gold medals for Iran, while Hamidreza Zarrin Peykar won a silver medal at 79 kg, Hassan Ebadi and Kian Mahmoudjanlou won a bronze medal each at 65 kg and Erfan Elahi bagged a bronze medal at 70 kg.

KI/IRN84384107