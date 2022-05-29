  1. Sports
May 29, 2022, 1:10 PM

Turkey, Argentina to host next two Wrestling U17 champs

Turkey, Argentina to host next two Wrestling U17 champs

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Istanbul and Buenos Aires are scheduled to host the U17 World Championships in the next two years.

Istanbul which recently hosted the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series event will be the venue for the 2023 U17 World Championships.

In the following year, the U17 World Championships will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a step that will boost the development of wrestling in South America.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the UWW Bureau Monday, where host cities for a few continental competitions in 2023 and 2024 were finalized.

This year, the competitions will be held in Rome, Italy.

AMK/5501665

News Code 187313
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187313/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News