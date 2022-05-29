Turkey, Argentina to host next two Wrestling U17 champs

Istanbul which recently hosted the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series event will be the venue for the 2023 U17 World Championships.

In the following year, the U17 World Championships will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a step that will boost the development of wrestling in South America.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the UWW Bureau Monday, where host cities for a few continental competitions in 2023 and 2024 were finalized.

This year, the competitions will be held in Rome, Italy.

AMK/5501665