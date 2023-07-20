Iranian freestyle wrestlers crowned at 2023 Amman C'ships

Ali Rezaei, weighing 70 kg, Mohammad Mobin Azimi weighing 92 kg and Amir Ali Pooladi in the weight category of 125 kg bagged 3 gold medals at the final of the Asian competitions.

Ebrahim Khaari, weighing 57 kg , Ebrahim Elahi , weighing 65 kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaei,weighing 74 kg, Farzad Safi Jahanshahi , weighing 79 kg weight and Amir Hossein Alizadeh, weighing 86 kg won five silver medals.

The Asian Youth Championship wrestling matches for U20 and U15 age categories in both freestyle (FS) and Greco-Roman (GR) styles were held in Amman, Jordan on July19 and 20.

RHM/5841972