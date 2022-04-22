Zionists conduct another raid on Al-Aqsa, injure 40

The Zionist Israeli regime's forces brutally attacked different courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands on Friday morning. Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionist regime’s military forces, Palestine Al-Youm (Palestine Today) reported.

According to the report, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Israeli army used rubber bullets against Palestinian in Al-Aqsa Mosque which led to the injury of 40 Palestinians worshippers.

This is while that Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, stressed in a statement on Thursday that a repeated attack by the occupying regime of Israel and settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of Zionist regime’s military forces would never lead to division of the mosque or a change in its Islamic identity.

Hamas said that Zionist regime will be held to account for any dangerous consequences of provocative actions of settlers and aggression against holy Islamic sites of Palestine, stating that Zionist occupiers have no place in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MA/5472726