Apr 22, 2022, 12:32 PM

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in Al-Aqsa

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Local media in occupied Palestine reported that the Israeli reime security forces clashed with the Palestinians again in Al-Aqsa Mosque and dozens of Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

Palestinian media reported this morning (Friday) that Israeli forces had clashed with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque once again.

According to news sources, Tel Aviv forces fired rubber bullets at Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that two Palestinians were in critical condition and that 27 people had been injured while 11 of them had been taken to hospital.

However, doctors and rescue workers stationed at Al-Aqsa Mosque reported that 43 Palestinians were injured.

This item is being updated...

