  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

Zionist regime artillery shells areas in Lebanon

Zionist regime artillery shells areas in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – News sources reported that the Zionist regime's artillery has shelled areas in southern Lebanon in a retaliation move.

Zionist media on late Sunday reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the northern occupied territories near the Lebanese border.

The Israeli regime's army also announced that a rocket had been fired from Lebanon to the occupied lands but that there had been no casualties and that the rocket had landed in an open area.

Al-Mayadeen wrote that the Israeli regime's artillery appeared to have targeted the site of launching the rockets in Lebanon.

No groups or individuals in Lebanon have yet claimed responsibility for the attack and the reports have not been confirmed by Lebanese officials.

MP/FNA14010205000059/14010205000038

News Code 186071
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186071/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News