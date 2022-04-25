Zionist regime artillery shells areas in Lebanon

Zionist media on late Sunday reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the northern occupied territories near the Lebanese border.

The Israeli regime's army also announced that a rocket had been fired from Lebanon to the occupied lands but that there had been no casualties and that the rocket had landed in an open area.

Al-Mayadeen wrote that the Israeli regime's artillery appeared to have targeted the site of launching the rockets in Lebanon.

No groups or individuals in Lebanon have yet claimed responsibility for the attack and the reports have not been confirmed by Lebanese officials.

