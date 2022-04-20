Israeli regime must be held to account for provocative acts

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas emphasized that regular brutal attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, which are carried out with the support of occupying forces of Zionist regime, cannot alter the Islamic and Arab identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

While condemning crimes committed by Zionist enemy and Israeli settlers, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement called on Palestinians to confront the brutality of Zionist regime forces in the occupied lands.

In the statement, Hamas called on international community to stop double standard move in dealing with Palestinians and their cause and to live up to their commitments to stopping crimes against Palestinians and violations of law by occupying the regime of Israel which is a source of disgrace to humanity.

On Wednesday, occupying regime of Israel and Jewish settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands again.

The security situation in the occupied territories is extremely tense since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

In recent days, more than 160 Palestinians have been injured and more than 20 others have been killed by Zionist military forces in the Occupied Lands.

MA/IRN84726567