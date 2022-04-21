Zionists storm al-Aqsa Mosque for 5th day in row

The Zionist regime's troops once again entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound illegally and started clashing with the Palestinians after confronting them.

According to Palestine's Shahab news agency, the videos released of Bab al-Amoud show that the Zionist regime's forces are suppressing the Palestinian people with batons, tear gas, pepper spray and sound grenades.

Eyewitnesses stated that 12 Palestinians were detained by the Zionists.

On Wednesday, 1,100 Israeli settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of the regime’s forces, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

Reports said that Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked Palestinian worshipers inside the compound, all in the name of observing the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced the repeated incursions by Israeli settlers, stressing that such moves “will not impose a temporal or spatial division and will not change the Islamic and Arab character of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The resistance movement further called on the Palestinian people to “continue their mobilization in al-Aqsa Mosque to protect Al Quds and thwart the occupation's malicious plans. We also call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop its double-standard policy in dealing with our Palestinian people and their just cause with the double standards policy.”

