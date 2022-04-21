Zionists launch artillery attacks on Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

Arab media on early Thursday reported that Zionist fighterjets have entered the skies of the Gaza Strip and the sound of an explosion has been heard in the area.

Second later, Hebrew news sources announced that the Israeli regime's army launched an attack on Gaza Strip.

Quds TV channel also said that Zionists' warplanes bombed a site in the central Gaza Strip.

Seven rockets were fired at Hamas's site, according to Hebrew media.

The anti-aircraft unit of the Resistance groups was also targeting the Israeli regime's warplanes, Al-Mayadeen said.

Other Arab sources reported that the east of Khan Yunis was also targeted by the occupiers' artillery.

Zionist media reported on Thursday morning that missile warning sirens had been activated in towns around the Gaza Strip.

Some Israeli media outlets also reported that several explosions were heard after the sirens sounded.

Simultaneously with the Zionist aggression in Al-Aqsa Mosque, at least one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Zionist settlements on Thursday morning, hitting a settlement in Sderot and injuring 4 people.

Following the widespread attacks on occupied Palestine, the Iron Dome system was activated. Published images of Iron Dome interceptor missiles show rockets from two nearby systems firing simultaneously intercepting and shooting down each other.



