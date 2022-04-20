Zionist forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, attack Palestinians

Zionist regime forces and settlers have intensified attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshipers since Friday.

Despite warnings from Resistance groups, Zionist forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Wednesday morning for the second day in a row.

The Zionists also attacked the Palestinian worshipers who were in this holy Mosque.

This comes as Senior Palestinian officials held a meeting on Tuesday evening in the office of Yahya al-Senwar, head of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian groups announced at the meeting that they would raise the level of national readiness at all levels to counter any new attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the new mistake committed by the occupying regime and the Zionist settlers.

The latest news indicates that the leaders of this regime have decided to close the scenes of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Zionists from Friday this week until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

