Police seize 880kg of narcotics in S Iran

The Police Chief of Bushehr Province General Heidar Sousani said that 880 kilograms of opium has been confiscated during the operation in the port city situated in the south of the country.

One smuggler has been detained in this regard, he further noted.

The narcotics pack has been hidden in the heavy-duty truck, he said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

AMK/5679414