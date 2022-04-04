  1. Economy
Iran’s date export exceeds $255mn in 11 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that more than $255 million worth of high-quality dates were exported from the country overseas in the first 11 months of the previous year.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that the country exported 292,504 tons of dates, valued at $255,198,242, overseas from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022, showing a hike as compared to the same period of last year. 

Turning to the current year’s motto named “Production: Knowledge-based and Job-Creating”, he expressed hope that knowledge-based companies in the country would focus on scientific export and production of this product.

There are diversified dates that are produced in the country, he said, adding that dates produced in the country are of the highest quality which are welcomed by many people across the world.

