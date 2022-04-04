Iran’s date export exceeds $255mn in 11 months: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that the country exported 292,504 tons of dates, valued at $255,198,242, overseas from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022, showing a hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to the current year’s motto named “Production: Knowledge-based and Job-Creating”, he expressed hope that knowledge-based companies in the country would focus on scientific export and production of this product.

There are diversified dates that are produced in the country, he said, adding that dates produced in the country are of the highest quality which are welcomed by many people across the world.

