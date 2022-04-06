Iran registers new monthly trade value record under sanctions

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that Iran’s non-oil trade value during Esfand, the last month in the Iranian calendar year,registered a 40 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year while the country continues to remain under the tough US sanctions.

Iran’s non-oil trade value also recorded a 17 percent growth as compared to the previous month, he added.

Some 14,530,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11.538 billion, were exchanged between Iran and other countries in the Iranian month of Esfand in previous year, Latifi continued.

He went on to say that 10,117,000 tons of commodities valued at $5.102 billion, were exported from the country in this period, showing a two percent decline and 37 percent increase in weight and value, respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/FNA14010117000143