May 13, 2022, 7:00 PM

Anti-Russian sanctions to lead collapse of ‘US-centric world’

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev foresees a number of crises and conflicts as a result of anti-Russian sanctions and the failed concept of a "US-centric world."

On Friday, the former president took to his Telegram channel to write about the repercussions of the sanctions against Russia, which he believes will stoke energy, logistics and food quagmires, and trigger other global crises, TASS reported.

In his post entitled "Friday the 13th. What will happen next or the world after anti-Russian sanctions (not a forecast at all)," the Security Council’s deputy chairman delves into detail about possible scenarios involving global crises. In particular, he noted that such restrictions would lead to a crash of numerous global supply chains of goods.

A major logistics crisis is possible, including the collapse of foreign airlines which are banned from flying over Russia, he wrote, TASS news agency reported. 

He predicted that restrictive measures would also damage the global financial system which may trigger a monetary and financial crisis in some countries or their blocs due to the stability of a number of national currencies being undermined, rampant inflation and the breakdown of the legal system protecting private property.

Speaking of the sanctions’ repercussions on international cooperation, he forecasted that international institutions that failed to prove their effectiveness in settling the Ukraine crisis will crumble. As an example, he cited the Council of Europe. "New international alliances of countries will be formed based on pragmatic criteria and not on ideological Anglo-Saxon ones," the politician concluded.

