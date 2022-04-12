Japan approves additional sanctions against 398 Russians

The Cabinet also approved an import ban on 38 items, including electric machinery and lumber, effective April 19. The latest annual imports of these items add up to ¥16 billion, accounting for about 1.1% of total imports from Russia, according to the government, Japan Times reported.

The fresh sanctions include freezing assets of 28 more Russian organizations such as those related to military business and two more lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank. The measure for the banks will be implemented on May 12.

The Japanese government will also prohibit Japanese individuals and companies to make any new investments in the country.

With Putin's daughters — Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova — added to the sanctions list, the total number of Russian individuals including military personnel and lawmakers subject to asset freezes by Japanese authorities reached 499.

MP/PR