Iran, Russia hold joint trade conf. to discuss future coop.

As many as 70 Iranian companies and 250 Russian companies attended in the conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and some other Iranian diplomats were attending the first day of the event.

According to IRIB reporter at the conference, the conference was largely participated by Russian big holding and influential Russian business people.

The Iranian ambassador to Moscow told the IRIB reporter that more than 300 Russian merchants were present in the conference on Wednesday, while many other people in provinces across Russia were following the seminar virtually.

Jalali further predicted that with God's help, the two countries of Iran and Russia will witness a leap in their bilateral relations.

KI/IRIB