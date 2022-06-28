  1. World
Jun 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

Moscow says any attack on Crimea will spark third world war

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Russia has once again warned of the outbreak of a third world war, in light of the escalation of tension between it and the West, as a result of the military operation it launched on Ukraine about 4 months ago.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that any attempt to attack Crimea, especially by a country in NATO, would be considered a declaration of war against his country, according to The News Glory.

“Any attempt to attack Crimea is a declaration of war, and if a NATO member state did this, it would be a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and thus a third world war that would leave a catastrophe.” big.”

As for the issue of Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance, he believed that even without these two countries, NATO is close to the Russian borders.

