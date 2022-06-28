Moscow says any attack on Crimea will spark third world war

Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that any attempt to attack Crimea, especially by a country in NATO, would be considered a declaration of war against his country, according to The News Glory.

“Any attempt to attack Crimea is a declaration of war, and if a NATO member state did this, it would be a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and thus a third world war that would leave a catastrophe.” big.”

As for the issue of Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance, he believed that even without these two countries, NATO is close to the Russian borders.

MP/PR