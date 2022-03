Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 17

Arman-e Melli:

UK pays a £400m debt to Tehran

Grossi says Vienna talks on verge of reaching agreement

Asia:

Iran's women's U18 crowned champions of CAFA

Aftab:

Vienna talks on verge of reaching agreement

Etela'at:

Everything ready for reaching an agreement

Iran frees two dual British nationals jailed for espionage

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

American source: Russia softens demands on JCPOA

Donya-e Eghtesad:

IAEA chief says Vienna talks close to reach agreement

Kayhan:

UK settles decades-old debt to Iran

RHM/