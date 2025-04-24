US jets carry out more aggression against Yemen

The governorates of Sana'a and Sa'ada were the focal points of new strikes carried out Thursday morning.

In Sana'a, American warplanes carried out six airstrikes on the Barash area, east of Mount Nuqum, while hitting the mount itself with three more raids.

US aggression also targeted the eastern Al-Jarf neighborhood in Sana'a governorate’s Sha'ub district.

In the northwest, six US airstrikes hit the Sahlin area in the Al Salem District of Sa'ada governorate.

Three more raids struck north of the city of Sa'ada. The US also launched a series of airstrikes on Al-Hudaydah governorate, targeting the At-Tuhayta District with a series of raids.

Ma'rib governorate was also hit with an air raid. There are no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage.

The American aggression came hours after Yemen hit a vital Israeli target in Haifa, in the occupied territories, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

A Yemeni drone also hit another vital Israeli target in the occupied Yaffa region.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s military, stated on Wednesday that Yemeni forces had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at a vital target in the city of Haifa, in the northern part of the occupied lands, in a fresh pro-Palestinian operation.

He said the projectile managed to penetrate through the skies over the territories as anti-air missile systems failed to intercept it.

Saree said the missile attack instilled fear and anxiety among illegal settlers, prompting tens of thousands of them to run toward bomb shelters.

Additionally, Yemeni drone units hit an Israeli target in the city of Tel Aviv with a domestically developed Yaffa unmanned aerial vehicle.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni army stated that his fellow servicemen will continue their pro-Palestinian operations until the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip ceases and the tight blockade is completely lifted.

In response to Israeli atrocities in Gaza and US-UK aggression against Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a series of attacks targeting Israeli, American, and British interests in the Red Sea and surrounding areas.

As the genocidal war against Gaza intensified, the Yemenis implemented a strategic blockade of key maritime routes, aiming to disrupt the flow of military supplies to their adversaries and exert pressure on the international community to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said the attacks will not end until Israel halts its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

MNA/Press TV