Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 16

Ebtekar:
Zionists commit crimes in Al Aqsa mosque again
Etela'at:
Biggest Russian warship sinks in Black Sea
Iran:
Israeli regime destruction to be accelerated: IRGC commander
Jam-E Jam:
Zionists injure, detain hundreds of Palestinians in Al Aqsa mosque
Jomhouri-E Eslami:
Zionist forces brutally attack Al Aqsa mosque
Khorasan:
Israeli regime taking last breaths
Zionists launch brutal raid on Al Aqsa
Kayhan:
Palestinians strongly defeat Zionists
Iraq not to allow anyone to threaten neighbors from its soil
