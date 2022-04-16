  1. Iran
Apr 16, 2022, 9:15 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 16

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 16

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, April 16.

Ebtekar:

Zionists commit crimes in Al Aqsa mosque again

Etela'at:

Biggest Russian warship sinks in Black Sea 

Iran:

Israeli regime destruction to be accelerated: IRGC commander

Jam-E Jam:

Zionists injure, detain hundreds of Palestinians in Al Aqsa mosque

Jomhouri-E Eslami:

Zionist forces brutally attack Al Aqsa mosque

Khorasan:

Israeli regime taking last breaths

Zionists launch brutal raid on Al Aqsa

Kayhan:

Palestinians strongly defeat Zionists

Iraq not to allow anyone to threaten neighbors from its soil

MP

News Code 185742
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185742/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News