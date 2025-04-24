2025 will be a ‘golden year’ in Iran-China relations:Araghchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says 2025 will be “a golden year” for strengthening ties between Tehran and Beijing, highlighting upcoming high-level visits and summits that promise to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple fields.

After meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing, Araghchi said the discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi described the meeting with Wang as lengthy but highly significant, addressing almost all aspects of bilateral relations and international developments.

“We also discussed the type of cooperation Tehran and Beijing can pursue together in the future,” he added.

The minister praised Beijing’s constructive role in past negotiations that led to the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal. He expressed confidence that China, as “a friendly country and a problem solver,” will continue to play a positive role as Iran is engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States to reach a new deal.

Araghchi said he will approach the next round of negotiations, to be held in Oman on Saturday, seriously, but noted that progress will depend on the seriousness of the other side.

He said the indirect format of the negotiations has not posed any obstacles so far, but cautioned against “contradictory statements” from the United States in the media.

Iran remains “cautiously optimistic,” he said.

‘Iran and China united against hegemony and bullying’

Araghchi said he and the Chinese foreign minister also exchanged views on U.S. policies, including its global bullying and hegemonic behavior.

He said Wang shared “detailed explanations on the issue of tariffs” and how China has resisted such policies, highlighting shared positions between Tehran and Beijing in countering U.S. hegemony and intimidation.

Araghchi noted that the talks also addressed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to China, as well as key summits and regular meetings between officials of both countries.

“Pezeshkian will undertake a bilateral visit and later attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September, making 2025 a golden year for Iran-China relations,” he added.

MNA/IRN