  1. World
  2. Europe
Apr 24, 2025, 5:04 PM

4 killed, injured in school stabbing in France

4 killed, injured in school stabbing in France

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – At least one person has been killed and three others seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in the western French city of Nantes, police say.

At least one person has been killed and three others seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in the western French city of Nantes, police say.

According to police sources, several people were stabbed by a fellow student at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Doulon.

The motive for the attack is not immediately clear.

The alleged attacker was arrested at the scene after being restrained by a member of the teaching staff.

The French radio station Europe1 said the attacker allegedly stabbed a female student after an argument on the second floor of the high school before stabbing three others on the first floor.

Fatal attacks are relatively rare in French schools.

MNA/

News ID 230989
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News